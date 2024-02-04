The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.21.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AZEK has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 1.87.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,989,000 after acquiring an additional 881,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,283,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the last quarter.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

