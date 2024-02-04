The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 6,301 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Boeing by 25.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 512,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $98,150,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Boeing by 5.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600,770. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

