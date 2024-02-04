The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lifted by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.9% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.2 %

Boeing stock opened at $209.38 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.10 and its 200-day moving average is $217.58.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

