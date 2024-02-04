The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,156 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $81.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.