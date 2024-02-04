The Cigna Group (CI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.40 on March 21st

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

The Cigna Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 397.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. The Cigna Group has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $31.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

NYSE:CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

