The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,911 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 126,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 79,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 556,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,284,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.