The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $52.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

