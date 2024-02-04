The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $387.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $393.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

