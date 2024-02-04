The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBP. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.33.

NYSE IBP opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.22. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $102.57 and a 52 week high of $203.01. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

