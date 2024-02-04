The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $179.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.