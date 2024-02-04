The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,923 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 2,432,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,039. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

