The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.92.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

