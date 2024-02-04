The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Insider Acquires £12,080 in Stock

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) insider Sangeeta Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,208 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,357.23).
LON:SGE opened at GBX 1,167.50 ($14.84) on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 725.40 ($9.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.36). The firm has a market cap of £11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,500.00%.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
