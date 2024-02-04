The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.10.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

