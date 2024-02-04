The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,956 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.35% of Travelers Companies worth $1,248,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,226,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after acquiring an additional 321,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $214.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.72.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,168,559. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

