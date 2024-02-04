Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.760-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.0 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of THR traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,916. The stock has a market cap of $829.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $123.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 243.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

