Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $267.59 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00083309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00029708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021108 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,437,712,983 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

