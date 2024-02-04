Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 10,900 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,520,427,000 after buying an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $227,854,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,696,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $296.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.26 and a twelve month high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,850 shares of company stock worth $19,256,494 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

