Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

