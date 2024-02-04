Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 68,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Copart
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.