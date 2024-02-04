Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys 68,200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.