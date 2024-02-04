Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,231 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MX. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

