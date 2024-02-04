Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.38 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $206.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $206.97.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

