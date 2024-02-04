Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 116.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

