Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 274,243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.34% of SandRidge Energy worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SD. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 7.5 %

SD stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.15 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 96.17%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.72%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.