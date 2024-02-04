Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 19,775 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,775 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,889,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.96 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.