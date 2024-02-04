Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 30 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,047.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $975.17 and a 200-day moving average of $951.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $776.43 and a one year high of $1,054.57.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

