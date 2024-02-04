Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $124.36 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

