TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Shares Up 1.5%

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.80 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.85). Approximately 270,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 407,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.82).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.86. The company has a market cap of £748.04 million, a P/E ratio of -354.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

