TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TowneBank by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in TowneBank by 16.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TowneBank by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.