Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.000-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.9 billion-$19.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.7 billion. Trane Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $276.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

