TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TA

Insider Buying and Selling at TransAlta

TransAlta Stock Down 1.2 %

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63. In related news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$485,133.63. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE TA opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.67. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$9.48 and a 52 week high of C$13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.