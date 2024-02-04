Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74 and traded as high as C$4.20. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 15,347 shares.

TRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$764.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.3400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

