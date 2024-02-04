Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $124.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Transcat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Transcat Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Transcat

TRNS stock opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $996.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84 and a beta of 0.61. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41.

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $543,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,122.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

