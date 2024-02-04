Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Holdings Cut by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC owned about 0.05% of Travelzoo worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 80,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,458,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,642,608.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,100. Insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,568. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

