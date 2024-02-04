Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a buy rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE TCN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

