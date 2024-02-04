TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPVG. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Down 0.5 %

TPVG opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $402.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.81.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

In related news, Director Katherine J. Park purchased 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,221.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,425. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

