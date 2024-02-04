tru Independence LLC Acquires 5,675 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,153. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

