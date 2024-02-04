tru Independence LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.87.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 11,487,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,878. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

