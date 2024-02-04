tru Independence LLC Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 2.2% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

GM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,818,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,227,358. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

