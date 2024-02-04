tru Independence LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Comerica worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,763,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after buying an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 1,285.6% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 974,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after buying an additional 903,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Up 0.8 %

Comerica stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 2,423,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,609. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 44.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.