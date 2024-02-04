tru Independence LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $237,000.

BATS PFEB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,239 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

