tru Independence LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

tru Independence LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 85,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 323,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 53,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,248,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,171,436. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.