tru Independence LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

