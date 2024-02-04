tru Independence LLC Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

tru Independence LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 2.0% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,476. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.53. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

