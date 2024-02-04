tru Independence LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 133,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,109 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. 739,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.