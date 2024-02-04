tru Independence LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 3.3% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $81.61. 496,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,780. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $81.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

