tru Independence LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

tru Independence LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in McDonald’s by 15.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.05. 3,971,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

