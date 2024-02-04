tru Independence LLC Purchases 3,225 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC owned 0.06% of Associated Banc worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 1.4 %

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASB. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,972 shares of company stock valued at $915,203 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

