tru Independence LLC Purchases 4,875 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

KIM traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,042. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.