tru Independence LLC Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 1.8% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 479,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 457.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $49.09. 2,672,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,058. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

